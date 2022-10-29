1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nerja with pool - € 220,000

Apartment Nerja, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 220,000

Very nice 1 bedroom apartment for sale, located in Albaida III, just 250 meters to the beach. Great location in Torrecilla in central Nerja. This lovely apartment is comprised of a bright and open living room. On the left we find a fully equipped and modern kitchen. From the living room there is access to the balcony, which holds a table and chairs as well as a storage room. It has one bedroom and a bathroom with shower and washing machine. Located on the fourth floor of a six-story building, you can enjoy a wonderful sea view. The bedroom has space for a double bed and has fitted wardrobes…. See full property details