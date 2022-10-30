1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool - € 200,500

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 200,500

New Development: Prices from € 200,500 to € 505,500. [Beds: 1 – 2] [Baths: 1 – 4] [Built size: 46.00 m2 – 98.00 m2] This development stands in the Malagueño municipality of Estepona and in the heart of the Costa del Sol, a complete resort nestled in an incomparable natural environment where the sea, the mountain, the golf and all the services of Estepona will be your new neighbors. An excellent communication with the Mediterranean highway, it connects to 10 minutes of Marbella and only 45 minutes of Malaga airport. The immediate surroundings offer a multitude of services that include… See full property details