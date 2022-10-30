ONE of the biggest events in Malaga during the autumn is just around the corner; the annual Malaga Jazz Festival.

This year the festival celebrates its 36th anniversary with some 40 jazz concerts programmed.

The main concerts will take place in the Cervantes Theatre from November 3 to 9, however, other public spaces will also be used for the musical festival, including parks and squares.

This new edition will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the debut of flutist and saxophonist Jorge Pardo, who at the age of 15 participated in major national festivals such as San Sebastian in 1972.

Pardo uses a musical language that is a cross between jazz and flamenco and he has collaborated with some of the best musicians in the world, including Paco de Lucia and Camarón de la Isla and Chick Corea.

Flamenco Jazz legends such as Carles Benavent, Rubem Dantas, Tino di Geraldo, Antonio Serrano or Nono Garcia will also join in the streets of Malaga to celebrate this popular musical festival.

READ MORE:

Blast Off: a musical melting pot in the Lecrin Valley of Spain’s Granada

Autumn in Spain’s Alpujarra region: hiking, biking, riding and other adventures