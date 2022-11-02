2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Cala Tarida with pool - € 450,000

Apartment Cala Tarida, Ibiza 2 beds 2 baths € 450,000

Our exclusive listing "Apartamento Soleil Cala Tarida" – only for sale with Prestige Properties Ibiza – is located not far from the popular beach Cala Tarida. The residential area is quiet and a very popular resort, especially in the summer. The proximity to the beaches of Cala Tarida, Cala Moli, Cala Conta as well as Cala Bassa and the many good restaurants make this property an ideal holiday home or second home. The apartment of approx. 70 m2 is located on the ground floor of a 3-storey residential building. The residential complex has a total of two apartment blocks, private… See full property details