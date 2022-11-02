POLICE have pìcked up four Algerian teenagers walking around Cabo Roig’s Aguamarina urbanisation after landing by boat 40 minutes earlier on the Orihuela Costa.

33 people have arrived in Alicante Province within 24 hours after making the perilous sea crossing from North Africa.

They have all been attended to by Cruz Roja and medical staff.

The teenagers- aged between 15 and 17- detained in Cabo Roig could only speak Arabic.

By using a phone translation app, they told officials that six others, including minors, had travelled on their boat.

Authorities are searching for them.

Guardia Civil officers removed the boat from the Calle Bonancible area while the youngsters were taken to Torrevieja Hospital.

In a busy Tuesday for rescue services and the police, a boat containing nine people was intercepted in the morning at Altea.

In the evening, a boat with twelve males, including a child, was spotted and intercepted three miles off the Torrevieja coast.

The travellers were taken to Alicante, where they were said to be in good health.

At around 6.30 am on Wednesday, the Cruz Roja has been looking after eight people, including two children, who were spotted by the Guardia Civil in the Peñon de Ifach area of Calpe.

On Monday, seven migrants off the Alicante coast were rescued, with two boats arriving last week at Benidorm and Villajoyosa.

