THE parents of a one-month-old baby girl who were arrested with child abuse allegations involving boiling water have been sentenced to prison.

The one-month-old baby was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Hospital Materno in Malaga this Sunday, October 30, with severe burns on her body, bite marks and various internal injuries.

On observing the atypical and critical condition of the baby, the doctors activated the protocol on suspicion of ill-treatment of the child and the police were called.

The police officers subsequently arrested the parents, aged 24 and 27, with charges of mistreatment and causing serious injuries.

Yesterday, Tuesday November 1, the parents are taken to the City of Justice in Malaga and there, after testifying before the judge on duty, they were sentenced to prison for alleged crimes of habitual mistreatment in the family sphere, child abuse and neglect.

The baby remains in a serious condition in the paediatric ICU, according to hospital sources.

