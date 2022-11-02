THE cruise sector in Malaga is going from strength to strength post pandemic and November continues the trend with 20 berths scheduled for this first week of the month.

The Malaga port, in the heart of the city which provides a gateway to the picturesque promenade, full of cafes, restaurants as well as handicraft shops, closed October with 51 cruise ship calls and November expects to see 48.

To kick-start the eleventh month of the year, four cruise ships sailed into Malaga port yesterday, Tuesday November 1, including the first ever call in Malaga of the Celebrity Apex, an edge-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Today, November 2, will see three cruise ships arrive at the port of Malaga, where the Evrima, a 298-luxury passenger ship, the new cruising arm of luxury hotel chain Ritz-Carlton, will stand out for its stylish design.

This will be the first time the Evrima docks in Malaga, a stay that is programmed to last 14 hours.

Tomorrow, Thursday, November 3, will see another three cruise giants berth in Malaga waters; the Celebrity Reflection, Iona and Wonder of the Seas, of 319, 345 and 362 meters respectively, bringing a total of 16,907 passengers to the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Sunday will culminate the first week of cruise traffic in November with six passenger ships; the Sirena, Norwegian Escape, Silver Dawn, Marella Explorer 2, Vision of the Seas and Star Legend, due to dock in Malaga waters.

The last time six cruise ships arrived on the same day to Malaga port was pre-pandemic, in 2019.

