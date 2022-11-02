A Valencia man has been jailed for 32 year for raping his three daughters at their Camp del Turia home.

The mother has been fined €1,260 for failing to stop inappropriate touching of her children, but the court absolved her of knowing anything about the rapes.

The eldest girl recorded some audio of the verbal abuse when she was aged 17 which confirmed the man’s predatory behaviour with a reference to the rape of another youngster.

The man was the eldest girl’s stepfather, with the other youngsters being his biological children.

The systematic abuse ran for years, with the eldest child being touched by her stepfather when she was seven.

The girl was then sexually assaulted when she was aged 10 and 11, but as time went by, she bravely refused to accede to his demands.

He even threatened her if she reported his actions to her mother.

The girl left home when she turned 18 in 2019.

A year before, the abuser sexually assaulted the youngest girl-aged eight at the time.

In August 2019, he raped the middle sister- aged 13.

