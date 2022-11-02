POLICE in Molina de Segura, Murcia, have arrested a man who threatened to kill a doctor at the town’s health centre.

The irate patient, 56, has been involved in similar health centre incidents across the Murcia region.

The man went along with a relative to a routine consultation when he recognised a doctor who had refused him medication in 2020.

He was detained on that occasion by Policia Nacional officers.

When he saw the same medic, he started to verbally abuse him over his attitude and not prescribing a large number of pills he wanted.

Molina health centre staff had to intervene to stop him from possibly attacking the doctor.

The man shouted: “I’m going to kill you! I’m going to beat you up!”

His relative apologised for his aggressive behaviour but the verbal abuse continued.

As he eventually left the building, he repeatedly promised to return to ‘kill the doctor’.

The threatened medic then called the Policia Nacional who subsequently arrested the man.

