TESTS to restore the rail link between Denia and Gata de Gorgos are taking place this week with a view to resuming services early in the New Year.

Once the new stretch reopens, it will be possible for the first time in six years to travel by train from Denia to Benidorm after six years

Services on a six-kilometre section between Teulada and Gata de Gorgos resumed in July.

Travellers have had to use buses since the whole Line 9 TRAM d’Alacant section between Calpe and Denia was closed over safety issues in 2016.

The main concern was that bridges and viaducts were unable to take the weight of new rolling stock.

Work has included the ‘straightening out’ of the line to allow new electro-diesel trains to use it- including the ability to travel faster.

The Valencian government has spent over €150 million on the Line 9 upgrade, helped by EU grants.

Visiting on Wednesday, Regional Public Works Minister, Rebeca Torro, said: “With the start of these tests, a definitive step is being taken for Denia to recover its rail service.”

READ MORE: