NOVEMBER has arrived, but the weather remains warmer than ever in what feels like an eternal summer in Malaga.

In fact, according to the recent weather forecast, the summer-like temperatures will continue for most of the month, with higher than average temperatures for this time of the year, but more concerning with a continued dry spell too.

Highs of 27ºC are expected today, Thursday November 3, in Malaga city with lows of 15ºC forecast when the average for this time of the year in the city would be highs of 20ºC and minimum temperatures of 11ºC.

A period of unusually warm weather which has been felt throughout the province in part due to St Martin’s summer.

St Martin’s summer is a spell of mild, warm weather similar to an Indian summer, occurring in November, which brings higher than average maximum temperatures, as well as fog and no rain.

The occurrence of such weather around the feast of St. Martin, celebrated on November 11, was first recorded in 1585–95.

The legend of St Martin is based on the saint’s most famed act of generosity: on a cold winter’s night, a young soldier by the name of Martin encountered a beggar, unclothed and freezing, by a city gate. With a cut of his sword, Martin split his cloak in two and gave half of it to the freezing beggar.

God rewarded him by sending pleasant weather during those days in order to give a respite to the cold winter.

St Martin’s summer aside, this last October was the second warmest October in the historical series in Malaga, surpassed—and only just—by that of 2013.

Specifically, the average temperature recorded at Malaga airport last month was 21.8ºC (average of minimum and maximum), compared to 21.9ºC in October 2013.

According to the director of the Meteorological Center of Malaga, Jesus Riesco, the forecast for the first half of November indicates that temperatures will continue to exceed 20ºC, raising the thermometer about seven degrees above normal.

In short, the weather forecast for November will mirror that of October, seeing warmer and drier weather than normal.

Unfortunately, as we hit some of the rainiest months of the year; November, December and January, there is no measurable rain on the horizon.

