A GIBRALTARIAN student will represent the Rock for the first time at the UK Youth Parliament meeting in the House of Commons on November 4.

The Commonwealth Youth Association (CYA) chose Oliver Whitmore after winning over judges with his essay on the most important issues affecting local young people.

“I wish Oliver well in his role as an ambassador for Gibraltar. I was very impressed with his work and I am sure that he will make Gibraltar proud during the meeting,” Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia said.

Other young people from the UK Overseas Territories will give two minute speeches to youth MPs from all over Britain to highlight what they believe is important for their generation.

They will speak from the House of Commons dispatch box and the event will be streamed live on Parliament TV.

Whitmore is the first local to take part in the youth parliament, which meets a few times a year.

He met with a CYA member to get guidance and advice before leaving to the UK along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar.

“In the course of the year, our young people will have represented Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali, at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Trinidad and Tobago and the UK Youth Parliament in London,” Garcia said.

“This demonstrates both the eagerness of our youth to represent our country abroad, as well as the strength of our relationship with the United Kingdom and with the Commonwealth family,” the Liberal leader added.

