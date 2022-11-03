THE town of Campillos is all set to hold its annual ‘Feria del Jamon,’ a fair showcasing local ham products and other gastronomic delights.

The Iberian Ham Fair will take place this coming Sunday, November 6, at the emblematic Jose Marea Hinojosa park, a central point in Campillos which will be transformed into a market for the day of festivities.

The event, which has earned the title of ‘Festival of Provincial Tourist Singularity’ is an annual ham fair which draws merchants from all over Andalucia to descend on the village offering top quality, traditionally made products such as traditional sweets, goat’s cheese, olive oil, pork meats and sausages.

Throughout the day, visitors and residents are invited to join in a range of activities organised to complete the fair, such as wine tasting, folk dancing groups and children’s workshop.

A fun day and tasty day out to be had by all.

Date: November 6.

Time: Throughout the day

Place: Parque José María Hinojosa, Campillos

Web: Campillos Town Hall

Telephone: 952 722 168

Campillos is one of the eight villages in the region of Guadalteba, in the province of Malaga and is an interesting destination for inland tourism.

