THE local painter who won second prize at the Gibraltar International Art Exhibition opened up about working outdoors and his plans for the future.

Sebastian Rodriguez was the highest place local artist at the annual competition, as Jerez-born Fermin Garcia Villaescusa pipped him to first prize.

Rodriguez told the Olive Press he painted ‘Jimera De Libar Plein Air’ while in the Andalucian town and finished it at home.

“I enjoy painting from real life,” Rodriguez said. “I like it more so these days, as I want to spend more time in nature.

“I feel it’s an area which I could have more of in my day-to day-life so it works for me to paint there.

“The plein air approach is different to studio work, especially as one needs to be very quick before the light changes.”

LANDSCAPE: Seb Rodriguez painted this masterpiece while in the countryside in Andalucia

He is now looking forward to an art project with Patrizia Imossi called Exploring Dreamscapes.

“The idea is one of collaboration, pairing dreamers and artists to create works of art,” Rodriguez explained.

“I am excited about how it will encourage people to share their dreams and how their narrative will in turn challenge artists to create new works with inevitably new approaches.

“In my case, for example, I have always do representational art so this will force me to work differently.”

EVENT WINNER: Jerez-born Fermin Garcia Villaescusa won first prize with ‘Ventana Al Patio’

Another local artist, Gavin Keith Garcia won third prize with ‘Mother and Child (The Embrace)’.

Bathsheba Peralta took the best Best Gibraltar Theme prize with her ‘Rosia’.

The Mario Finlayson Prize for best young artist went to Naomi Duarte with ‘Dabuti, 92’.

