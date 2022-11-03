THE world’s leading Grand Slam title winner, Rafa Nadal, is Spain’s wealthiest sports person according to Forbes magazine.

The Mallorcan tennis star, who lost to American Tommy Paul in the last 32 stage of the Paris Masters on Wednesday night, has an accumulated wealth of €250 million.

Despite that impressive figure, Nadal has still not broken into the top 100 list of richest people in Spain, but is knocking at the door.

His fortune hasn’t just come from ‘on court’ prize money during his illustrious career.

He’s been boosted by lucrative advertising and sponsorship contracts as well making investments and running the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Formula One driver, Fernando Alonso is not far behind with €225 million in the bank.

Then come four footballers: Sergio Ramos(€180 m), Andres Iniesta(€125 m); David de Gea(€100 m); and Gerard Pique(€100 m).

