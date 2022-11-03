2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife - € 375,000

Penthouse Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 375,000

Charming penthouse in the best area of Santa Cruz, a few meters from the García Sanabria park and the best schools. Easy access to 3 hospitals and numerous shops. Enjoy all the comforts of living in the centre of the city. Decorated with the best qualities by the owner in "urban chic" style, this property has been completely refurbished: plumbing, electricity, floors and walls, installation of air conditioning and redistribution of rooms. The kitchen mixes white high gloss furniture and a spectacular wooden island with integrated switch also for USB sockets, custom made together with… See full property details