Concerns are growing for British rugby union player Levi Davis who is currently missing in Barcelona.

His former club Bath Rugby issued an urgent appeal for information on November 6, stating the 24-year-old had disappeared more than a week ago.

He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona On October 29.

Davis was also known for his television appearances after he featured on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans.

He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Former England rugby player Tom Varndell also urged anyone who had seen Davis in the past two weeks to make contact.

“If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message as soon as possible,” he wrote online.

Leicester Tigers star Freddie Burns also shared an appeal on social media, writing: “Praying Levi is found safe and well”.

His X Factor co-star Thom Evans took to Instagram to share his concerns, writing: “I’m very worried about the whereabouts of my friend”.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were ‘providing consular support to the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain’.

Davis started his rugby career at Bath in 2017 and now plays for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South.

