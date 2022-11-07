SPANISH airline Iberia has warned of a “high number of warnings” in recent days of fake messages circulating on WhatsApp purporting to offer free tickets as part of a Black Friday promotion.

The bogus message states that the former flag carrier is running a competition to give away 5,000 free flights, according to Spanish daily El Mundo. The text includes a link that takes users to a fake Iberia webpage. To participate, people are requested to pay a sum of money as well as forward on the message to their contacts.

? Aviso a los pasajeros: en los últimos días hemos detectado un elevado número de alertas respecto a concursos falsos y sorteos para volar Iberia, que circulan especialmente a través de Whatsapp y que son un fraude. 1/ — Iberia (@Iberia) November 5, 2022

In a message posted to its social media accounts, Iberia reminded all of its users that any competition or promotion is always published exclusively on the iberia.com website and its official social media accounts.

The company also encouraged users to report any suspicious content they detect such as the fake competition that has been circulating in recent days.

