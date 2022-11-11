NATIONAL rail network users in Malaga face another day of travel disruptions.

The strike action, called by the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) trade union that represents Renfe workers, will mean that there will be no Renfe services at certain times throughout the day—causing potential travel chaos for hundreds of Malaga commuters—specifically on the Cercanias and mid-distance train services.

The time slots affected by the strike will be from 6am to 09am and from 6pm to 8pm.

This is the second of two strike days called by the CGT union so far. The first one took place last Monday, November 7.

Monday’s strike saw disruptions on 61 Cercanías trains, eight mid-distance trains and three AVE trains in Malaga, with only a minimum service provided and established by Spain’s Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA) in an attempt to ease the havoc.

For all those who are planning to travel, Renfe authorities have indicated that those who can purchase a ticket online for the route/ train they wish to travel on means the service is running; on the other hand, the purchase becomes ‘blocked’ if the train/ service is one affected by the strike.

The unions continue to press the Spanish rail company to employ more staff, as well as see to a general improvement in the working conditions of the workers and a rise in their wages and do not rule out further mobilisations in the medium and long term, once today’s strike is finalised.

