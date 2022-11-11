SPANISH Navy frigate Mendez Nuñez is scheduled to dock tomorrow, Saturday November 12, at the Levante quay in the port of Malaga.

The Spanish battleship will be in Malaga waters until Sunday and during its stay it will be open for tours.

The frigate, which left its home port in the Military Arsenal of Ferrol on October 26, will be open to the public from 4pm to 6pm tomorrow, Saturday, and from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, November 13.

The last visit of Frigate Mendez Nuñez, with hull number F-104 and state-of-the-art design, to the port of Malaga took place in February 2018.

This new visit will serve to show, once again, one of the Navy’s most modern units and its remarkable military capabilities, specifically in relation to air defence, thanks to its Spy radar, integrated into the Aegis weapons system.

The battleship was built by Navantia Shipyards in Ferrol and delivered to the Spanish Navy in March 2006.

Among other tasks, the Mendez Nuñez, named in honour of the illustrious Spanish navy officer Casto Mendez Nuñez, conducts maritime surveillance missions in areas of interest in support of operation ‘Sea Guardian’.

This operation has been fighting terrorism and illegal activities in the Mediterranean Sea since 2001.

