AN INMATE who demanded to be taken to hospital for an injury has led a mini-revolt at a Malaga province prison.

The incident broke out at Alhaurin de la Torre prison on Thursday after a man suffered an injury when he fell in his cell.

Prison guards drove him to the hospital for treatment and he was discharged.

But the next day at 10.30am the same inmate complained about the same injury.

He once again asked to go to hospital but the prison guards refused, saying they did not have a medical order for the request.

The inmate then started to protest violently and revolting against the guards, while encouraging others to join him.

About 20 prisoners took part in the uprising which reached fever pitch until guards from other prison blocks moved in to quell the revolt.

Prison officials then placed the protesting inmate in solitary confinement.

It followed another incident the day before at the same prison when two inmates tried to convince others not to go to the canteen at lunchtime.

But this time the situation did not escalate and the pair found themselves in solitary confinement for their troubles.

