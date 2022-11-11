A 76-year-old man has been jailed for six years for sexually abusing a child in a secluded area of an Alicante beach.

The assault at Cabo de las Huertas happened in August 2020 and was witnessed by two shocked women who called the police.

The elderly man was lying naked on the beach and propositioned a boy, 13, to have sex with him in exchange for money.

The youngster agreed and they went to a secluded cove area to engage in sex.

When the boy asked for the cash afterwards, the man told him he had nothing and the youngster left the area.

During the Alicante Provincial Court trial, the defendant denied what happened, but the bench did not believe him, especially with the testimony of the eyewitnesses.

The boy himself said that he agreed to the man’s offer as ‘he was greedy and wanted to buy items that others of his age could obtain’.

Judges also rejected the man’s argument that he thought the boy was aged 16.

