Flat S'Agaro, Girona 2 beds 1 baths € 265,000

For sale a ground floor apartment with garden of about 90 m². It has a living room with open kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Apartment is renovated, has natural gas heating and air conditioning. Parking space and storage room is included in the price. Quiet area, ideal as a first or second residence, as well as a variety of services a few meters away such as supermarkets, cinemas, pharmacy and etc. #ref:VP-1843… See full property details