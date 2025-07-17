17 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in S'Agaro with pool garage – € 600,000

by
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in S'Agaro with pool garage - € 600

House with 159 m² built, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Toilets, Reformed, Outward, Ref. 2512 Nestled in the idyllic town of S´Agaró, just steps from the sparkling beach, this is a unique investment opportunity you won´t want to pass up. This charming semi-detached house, located in one of the most coveted areas of the Costa Brava, offers a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of the natural surroundings with the luxury of having every comfort at your fingertips. The house has 3 floors. On the ground floor, we find a large living-dining room with access to the communal pool and green areas… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

S'Agaro, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 600,000

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in S'Agaro with pool garage - € 600,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EU intervenes over Spain's handling of BBVA takeover of Sabadell Bank
Previous Story

EU intervenes over Spain’s handling of BBVA takeover of Sabadell Bank

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop