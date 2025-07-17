3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in S'Agaro with pool garage – € 600,000

House with 159 m² built, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Toilets, Reformed, Outward, Ref. 2512 Nestled in the idyllic town of S´Agaró, just steps from the sparkling beach, this is a unique investment opportunity you won´t want to pass up. This charming semi-detached house, located in one of the most coveted areas of the Costa Brava, offers a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of the natural surroundings with the luxury of having every comfort at your fingertips. The house has 3 floors. On the ground floor, we find a large living-dining room with access to the communal pool and green areas… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

S'Agaro, Girona

3 beds 2 baths

€ 600,000

