AN indefinite lorry drivers strike in Spain that started on Monday has folded within a day.

The National Platform in Defence of Road Transport -that has mainly self-employed drivers and small firms within its ranks- called it quits on Tuesday afternoon following a poor response.

Heavy goods traffic levels appeared to be unaltered on Monday and Tuesday.

A protest rally in Madrid yesterday attracted just 1,500 participants.

Demonstrations in other cities were scrapped as the group launched the strike to pressurise the government to do more to curb inflation.

In a statement the Platform said: “We have found inconceivable persecution, harassment and coercion by different authorities, where the right to strike and its corresponding information as protected by law by the organisers is not being respected.”

The strongly-worded statement continued: “A relentless campaign of harassment and demolition has been carried out by shippers, associations, government unions, some media and a specific political party, to try to intentionally discredit everything about our mobilisation.”

The words though can’t cover the fact that all of the main transport associations were not interested in a strike with most of them content with deals struck with the government following industrial action in the spring.

READ MORE:

,