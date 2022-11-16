3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alozaina - € 132,000

Apartment Alozaina, Málaga 3 beds 1 baths € 132,000

Modern Apartment . Recently renovated . Perfect lock and leave . Located in the welcoming village of Alozaina . Many TAPAS bars . Swimming pool in village Apartments in this village are selling very quickly. Property Details: If you are looking for a holiday home in the sun in order to enjoy a traditional andalucian village this property could be a perfect choice for you. The apartment sits in the beautiful and welcoming village of Alozaina. The apartment was recently renovated and is move-in ready. The apartment is short walk to the outdoor pool with restaurant and the many TAPAS bars this… See full property details