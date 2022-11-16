AN armed and hooded gang are prime suspects behind a wave of robberies in Murcia’s Mar Menor area.

The Guardia Civil say the crew struck in the Campo de Cartagena and Sucina areas over recent days before breaking into a San Pedro del Pinatar confectionery shop on Sunday morning.

Three of them went inside with a fourth remaining in the car.

Security footage(seen at the top) recorded them rifling through the shop, along with audio which revealed they spoke in Arabic.

Around €2,500 was stolen from coin machines with €11,500 in damage caused to the store.

On Tuesday morning, the gang struck at a Los Alcazares restaurant and threatened to kill an employee.

They broke into the Puerto 3 restaurant on the N-332 at around 1.15 am.

The worker was watching videos on his mobile phone, when on hearing some noise, he investigated and was confronted by three hooded men.

They assaulted him and threatened to shoot him dead but he escaped via the kitchen door.

The robbers then emptied the contents of the cash register, slot machines, and the cigarette machine.

READ MORE:

Armed men suspected of ‘starvation’ robbery at a Lidl supermarket in Mar Menor area of Spain