A WOMAN, whose fellow passengers on a Vigo bound train believed was sleeping, has been found dead.

The train, which left Madrid at 11.20am Wednesday, arrived at Vigo just over four hours later with a dead passenger on board.

According to official sources, the alert was raised in Vigo when the 66-year-old woman, who was traveling alone, did not leave the train when it arrived at its final station call.

The woman had been wearing a face mask and her eyes were closed, so fellow passengers and train staff who passed during the four-hour plus journey, thought she was sleeping.

The emergency services were called, however, they were only able to certify her death.

It is not known at what point in the journey the passenger died and the main hypothesis is that it was a natural death due to a heart attack.

