Our man in Qatar is back with a video update from his accommodation 30km south of Doha – £50 a night, supermarket with everything they want, £8 Ubers to the centre, spotlessly clean, showers, aircon, hot water, towels.

The Metro? Unbelievable – and all free. Regular shuttle buses to and from the station.

Last night the city was packed with thousands and thousands of fans – 12,000 Tunisian fans alone – but he laments that there were no England fans!