2 bedroom Flat for sale in Salobrena with pool - € 154,000

Flat Salobreña, Granada 2 beds 1 baths € 154,000

Flat with 70 m² built, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward, Apartment on the beachfront! The apartment is about 70 meters, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen open to the living room and a very cute terrace with views of the gardens of the urbanization. This urbanization is one of the best, it has green areas, 3 swimming pools, a tennis court, supermarkets, bars… And the best thing is that it is right in front of the sea. If you need more information, do not hesitate to contact us…