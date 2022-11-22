THE ski resort of La Covatilla, located in the Sierra de Béjar, within the municipality of La Hoya, in the province of Salamanca, has recorded its first snowfall of the season.

With just a few days to go before the official ski season kicks-off, La Covatilla ski resort has been dusted with a fine layer of white snow.

Unfortunately, according to the data collected by Spain’s Met office, AEMET, no more snow is expected for the next few days, although temperatures are cold, in many cases below zero degrees.

The resort’s cafeteria is already scheduled to open on December 3.

La Covatilla has direct access to 16km of downhill skiing, with 31 marked pistes, served by a total of 4 ski lifts.

At an altitude of 2000m, the snow cover is generally reliable, failing that, snow-making is available, with 21 snow cannons.

