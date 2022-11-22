TOURISM Malaga will host a Luxury Summit, tomorrow Wednesday November 23, at the Carmen Thyssen Museum.

This one-day luxury sales summit will involve a programme of networking events – offering an excellent opportunity for national and international tourism companies to meet, and do business with each other, with a focus on high-end luxury travel in Malaga.

The event, organised by the Spanish Luxury Association, will take place at the Carmen Thyssen Museum from 11:00 and will feature various specialists in the premium and luxury travel sector.

During the event, key aspects of the luxury sector, as well as market trends and forecasts, will be discussed including Malaga’s Strategic Tourism Plan 2021-2024.

The aim is to ensure that Malaga is ‘top of mind’ for the buyers when they’re recommending destinations to their clients and is an excellent platform for Tourism Malaga.

