VOLLEYBALL could soon become a bigger part of Gibraltar’s education system, thanks to a deal signed with European and local bodies of the sport.

The Department of Education on Monday sealed the agreement with the Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) and European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) to promote the sport in schools.

It comes after CEV president Aleksandar Boricic visited the Rock in 2020.

Boricic claimed Gibraltar has some of the best equipped sporting halls he had seen in all of Europe.

That visit led to the CEV School Project, ‘Play Volleyball, Grow with it’, promoting the sport at grassroots level.

“As a non-contact team sport, volleyball has the perfect combination of the elements needed to encourage growth, development and team-work in children,” the government said.

Gibraltar’s national volleyball coach visited schools last year and now the project is being presented officially.

“With junior development being at the forefront of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association’s strategy, this Project is the perfect opportunity for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association to promote and grow the sport, together with European Volleyball,” Emma Labrador, President of the Gibraltar Volleyball Assoiciation said.

Director of Education Keri Scott said that netball could help in ‘the promotion of an active, healthy lifestyle’.

“We are very proud of the wonderful facilities that we have created in our schools and want to maximise their use in promoting activities such as this which will bring so many benefits to our young people,” Minister for Education John Cortes said.

“I am very pleased to have entered into this Agreement and hope that it will be an example that will lead to other similar initiatives.”

