SALTO DE CRISTO, a deserted village on the Spain-Portugal border, has been sold for €300,000.

The new owner is a Toledo businessman who intends to make a rural tourist facility.

Royal Invest’s Romuald Rodriquez, who handled the sale, said the price paid was €40,000 more than had been advertised.

“We received offers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom with investors from more than 20 countries contacting us,“ said Rodriguez.

He claimed that offers of up to €600,000 had been received but did not expand on why a much lower price was accepted.

The Zamora province village was built to house workers at a nearby dam but was abandoned in 1989 after the dam site was automated.

Covering 4,000 square metres, there are 44 homes, a bar, a church, a school, and a small hotel.

In addition, the Toledo purchaser gets the old Guardia Civil barracks, a swimming pool, and sports areas.

Salto de Cristo was bought in 2000, but attempts to make it a tourist centre floundered and previous asking prices of millions of euros brought no response.

