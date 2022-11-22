USERS of a high-profile travel website have voted Malaga’s annual Christmas market as among the top 20 in Europe.

The website, European Best Destinations—the largest platform promoting tourism in Europe—has highlighted that ‘The spirit of Christmas permeates every corner of the streets of Malaga.’

The prominent platform, which provides information on the major destinations in Europe, has also detailed the city’s street concerts and decorations and of course spectacular lighting.

The streets of Malaga which are awash with life and colour during Christmas is the only Spanish city to appear on the list and has been chosen for its lights, decorations and nativity scenes with which the city is decorated during this time of year.

The rest of the Christmas markets on the list are:

1. Budapest, Advent in the Basilica (Hungary)

2. Basel (Switzerland)

3. Metz (France)

4. Vienna (Austria)

5. Montbeliard (France)

6. Craiova (Romania)

7. Trier (Germany)

8. Madeira (Portugal)

9. Brussels (Belgium)

10. Govone and Asti (Italy)

11. Edinburgh (Scotland)

12. Valkenburg (The Netherlands)

13. Tallinn (Estonia)

14. Prague (Czech Republic)

15. Manchester (United Kingdom)

16. Bruges (Belgium)

17. Malaga (Spain)

18. Leipzig (Germany)

19. Nottingham (United Kingdom)

20. Düsseldorf (Germany)

