A man, 20, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for landing the fatal blow that eventually killed a Dutch tourist in Mallorca last year.

The Central Court of the Netherlands found Sanil B guilty of manslaughter on November 18 after the Dutchman kicked Carlo Heuvelman, 27, in the head during one of two brawls that broke out outside a nightclub in July last year.

Images displayed in court showed a group of young men surrounding Heuvelman about 2am on July 14 as they punched him in the face at the seaside resort of El Arenal.

Carlo Heuvelman leaves behind his grilfriend Lisa.

One of them punched him so hard he fell to the ground, where several men then kicked him, the images showed.

It was difficult to clearly see who kicked Heuvelman amid the chaos, but the court established that the victim’s DNA on Sanil B’s shoe was enough evidence to rule ‘with total certainty’ that Sanil B did kick Heuvelman and contributed to his fatal injuries.

Heuvelman died four days later in hospital from his injuries.

“You made a terrible mistake that night,” the judge told Sanil B.

“You have engaged in unprecedented violent conduct. You and your accomplices have irreparably damaged the lives of many.”

Carlo Heuvelman died in hospital four days after the fight.

The first brawl started inside nightclub De Zaak, where Sanil B and his friends first got into an argument with Heuvelman.

Later in the night a second fight between the same group and Heuvelman spilled out onto the street.

Seven other defendants copped lighter prison terms for their participation in the violence, and one other was acquitted.

READ MORE: