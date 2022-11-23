2 bedroom Flat for sale in Orihuela with pool garage - € 104,900

Flat Orihuela, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 104,900

Beautiful apartment located on the first floor in the gated community of La Cinuelica, 400 m from the beach of Punta Prima. The Urbanization is quiet and close to services and the sea +/- 15 minutes on foot, the apartment includes an independent kitchen, a living room with a window to access a sunny terrace, 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, 2 bathrooms. Community pool, community garden with table, playground, petanque court, closed underground garage. The apartment is sold furnished. REF 03531 Community expenses €45/ Month – Sum of fees €300/ Year WhatsApp 605 531 444 VISIT OUR WEBSITE… See full property details