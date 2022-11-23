A worker at a Vega Baja region canning factory died on Tuesday after a 400 kilo pallet of tinned goods fell on his head.

The accident happened at the premises of Manuel Mateo Candel, based in El Mudamiento near Rafal.

One of the first people on the scene was Rafal’s mayor, Manuel Pineda, who is a doctor.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm when a man, 38, who lived in nearby Almoradi, was working inside an automated machine when the heavy pallet fell and hit him fatally on the head.

Paramedics could do nothing but confirm the man’s death.

The premises are working at 100% capacity at the height of the artichoke canning season.

The Guardia Civil in Almoradi has launched a formal investigation into the cause of the fatal accident.

