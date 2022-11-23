The Olive Press’ man in Qatar is back again with a video blog from Doha, telling our readers what a night out in a strict Muslim country is like, some disappointments, the joys of a giant slaying with Argentina – Saudi Arabia and the pleasures of rubbing shoulders with fans from all over the world.
WATCH: Our Man in Qatar reporting from the World Cup
Our man in Qatar reports - with a sore head - the day after Saudi Arabia's famous underdog victory over Messi's Argentina
ByWalter Finch
-
0
