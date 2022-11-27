4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Albox with pool - € 159,995

Finca/Country House Albox, Almería 4 beds 2 baths € 159,995

Cortijo Precioso – A country house in the Albox area. (Resale) Stunning country house for sale in the Almeria region, set in a beautiful location with a plunge pool and beautiful views over the surrounding mountain ranges. From the street double gates open onto a driveway which leads to a large wooden carport. To the right is a lovely garden area where you will also find the lovely plunge pool which is ideal to cool off in the summer. To the left is a patio area with an outdoor kitchen, seating and also two arches which lead into the sun room with sliding doors, ideal for al-fresco dining…. See full property details