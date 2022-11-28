SPAIN’S national Met Office, AEMET, has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Axarquia this Monday, November 28.

The alert for strong winds was activated at midnight and will remain in place until 3pm, where winds could gust at speeds of 70 kilometres and whip up waves of three metres high throughout the day.

As for the rest of the province, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, with intervals of low morning clouds in the inland mountain ranges.

Temperatures will remain unchanged on the coast, however inland areas will see a significant drop in the maximum temperatures.

Winds will be from the northwest, with strong or very strong gusts on the coast and in inland highlands.

Rest of Spain

Temperatures in general will drop across the country, while the north of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands will be at risk of rain, storms, wind, waves or snow.

Specifically, 21 Spanish provinces will be placed on alert for adverse meteorological phenomena.

In general, cloudy or overcast skies are expected this Monday in the northern third of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with rain and showers, which may be locally heavy and with storms on the central coast of Catalunya and the Balearic Islands, and persistent in the eastern Cantabrian area.

In the rest of the northern half and areas of the inland southeast, cloudy skies or low cloud intervals are expected, with some rainfall during the first half of the day, more likely in mountain areas.

In the rest of the Peninsula, cloudy or partly cloudy skies will prevail, while in the Canary Islands there will be intervals of low clouds in the north of the islands.

The snow level will be around 1,200/1,400 metres, according to AEMET.

READ MORE: