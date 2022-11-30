THE Malaga metro fleet is to be extended to 18 train units to cater for the extension in the Malaga Metro network.

Specifically, four new trainsets have been acquired by the Malaga Subway, in connection with the Regional Ministry of Development, Territorial Planning and Housing, to cover the extension of the entire network.

The units have been manufactured by CAF in Zaragoza, and belong to CAF’s Urbos 100 series.

The new Urbos 100 units for the Malaga metro maintain the same corporate identity as the current fleet, but with numerous new features and technical improvements implemented.

In terms of transport capacity, the new units will hold the same capacity as the current ones; 200 passengers, including standing and seated passengers.

The increase in the number of trains will allow a greater offer of seats and transport capacity.

Malaga Metro is a light rail network serving the city of Malaga and works to extend the network, from the main María Zambrano station, first started in June 2006.

