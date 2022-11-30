TWO children aged 15 and 17 have been charged with a series of violent robberies after threatening victims with a gun in Valencia.

The thefts all happened on November 22 in the Maritim district of the city.

The Spanish boys were part of a gang that approached potential victims and intimidated them with the weapon.

Four young people were robbed of mobile phones and cash.

One of the victims- an underage girl- had the gun pointed at her stomach and was warned that if she resisted, she would be shot.

Two other people had the gun pointed at their heads while the youths stole their possessions.

A fourth victim also had a gun waved around at him as he was told to hand over his mobile phone.

Extensive police investigations identified the two thieves with inquiries continuing to find other members of the gang.

