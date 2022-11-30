A new exhibition showcasing the works and wonders of ancient Egypt has come to Mallorca this winter period.

Entitled ‘Treasures of Egypt, it is timed to celebrate two crucial dates in the development of Egyptology: the 200th anniversary of the decipherment of the hieroglyphic language thanks to the Rosetta Stone, and the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

The exhibition ‘Treasures of Egypt’ is a commemoration of two important events in the development of the science of Egyptology: the 200th anniversary of the decipherment of the hieroglyphic language thanks to the Rosetta Stone, and the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Photo Nacho Valentia – Fundación Sophia.



Featuring Fundación Sophia’s collection of Egyptian art reproductions, it includes several recreations and dioramas of Egyptian tombs, videos, workshops and guided tours for schools and groups interested in this fascinating civilisation.

Among the pieces to be highlighted are the reproductions of Tutankhamun’s throne, sarcophagus and funerary mask, the Seated Scribe and a life-size reproduction of the Rosetta Stone, which, like the rest of the collection, were made by cultural volunteers at the Fundación Sophia’s fine arts workshop in Palma.

The reproduction of Tutankhamun’s throne on display in Palma was made in the fine arts workshop of Fundación Sophia by cultural volunteers, with the advice of Spanish Egyptologists. Photo Nacho Valentia – Fundación Sophia.

There will also be a space for children to write their name in hieroglyphics, while adults will be able to deepen their knowledge with the exhibition’s information panels, lectures, guided tours with the curator of the exhibition and various specialised workshops that have been organised around this exhibition.

The exhibition is curated by Javier Vilar, Egyptologist and president of Fundación Sophia.

“We want to share with the Mallorcan society and the tourists who visit us, the passion for Egypt, which gave birth to a civilization that still marvels us today with its mysteries, its attractiveness and its longevity,” he explains.

The funerary mask of Tutankhamun is one of the star pieces of the exhibition “Treasures of Egypt”. Photo Nacho Valentia – Fundación Sophia.

Vilar has made regular trips and study expeditions to the land of the pharaohs for more than two decades and has given courses and lectures on the subject in Spain, México, Honduras and Guatemala.

“After decades of teaching the history, language, art and religion of Ancient Egypt, it is a pleasure for me to present this didactic and experiential exhibition in Mallorca, which I hope will arouse the interest and curiosity of visitors,” he said.

Children will also be able to enjoy a space to write their name in hieroglyphics near the Rosetta Stone section. Photo Nacho Valentia – Fundación Sophia.

It is being held at the Centre for History and Military Culture of the Balearic Islands on Calle San Miguel 69 and runs until 7 January 2023, Monday to Friday from 10:30am to 1:30pm and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm.