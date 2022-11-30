A man suffered serious third-degree burns after a fire broke out in his Benidorm flat.

His pet dog died in the blaze in his ninth-floor property.

The fire forced the evacuation of the 17-storey Coblanca tower block on Calle Asturias- close to the Gran Hotel Bali- at 5.40 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, 39, was initially taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

The extent of his injuries saw him transferred to the burns unit of Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.

The whole of his flat was incinerated and flames spread through the outside walls affecting several awnings.

Plumes of smoke were visible for a considerable period across Benidorm.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.