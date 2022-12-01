4 bedroom Flat for sale in Inca - € 243,000

Flat Inca, Majorca 4 beds 2 baths € 243,000

Excellent renovated apartment located in Gran Vía Colon, a central area with a lot of activity, close to the Inca Hospital, playgrounds, schools, supermarkets, bars and restaurants. Very bright apartment with an equipped kitchen connected to a large pantry, which could also be used as a laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms with exterior views, one of them with direct access to the 20 m² terrace/patio where we will find a closed space for use as a laundry room or storage room The dining room has automatic blinds to completely block out light from the outside, air conditioning and heat… See full property details