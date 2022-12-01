A third suspected letter bomb has been found in less than 24 hours in Spain.

The latest incident involves a device mailed to a European Union satellite centre at the Torrejon de Ardoz air force base outside Madrid.

It follows similar ‘letters’ discovered on Wednesday at the Ukraine Embassy in Madrid and at an arms factory in Zaragoza.

After scanning the Torrejon de Ardoz envelope by X-ray, air force security officers discovered ‘a mechanism’, according to the Defence Ministry.

Extra troops were sent to the base as a precaution.

The second device was found at Instalaza in Zaragoza which makes grenade launchers sent by Spain to Ukraine.

Police carried out a controlled explosion of the parcel.

A government official said that both the letter bomb in Zaragoza and the one at the embassy had the same email address written as the sender.

The first letter-bomb exploded on Wednesday lunchtime, causing minor injuries to a Ukraine embassy official.

The National Court is investigating the blast as a terrorist act and extra security has been placed outside the embassy.