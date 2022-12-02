ARMED Policia Nacional officers cordoned off the area surrounding the Ukraine embassy in Madrid on Friday afternoon following the delivery of a ‘bloody package’.

It was similar to ones sent to other Ukraine embassies and consulates across Europe which contained animal eyes.

The Madrid envelope contained traces of bloody and animal remains.

An Interior Ministry source told El Pais: “The fact that its postage is not Spanish, together with its characteristics, could relate it to shipments that have been intercepted at other Ukrainian embassies and consular offices in different European countries.”

He confirmed there were no explosive materials in the envelope.

On Wednesday, a letter bomb addressed to the Ukraine ambassador detonated, causing minor injuries to a staff member.

That was one of six letter bombs sent to high-profile targets in Spain related to the Ukraine war including Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and the US embassy in Madrid.

The latest incident came at around 2.00 pm when the ‘blooded’ envelope was opened prompting a police cordon in the vicinity some 40 minutes later.

Some residents of Calle del Sotillo, which leads to the Embassy, ??were not able to get to their homes for a while because a Policia Nacional van blocked the road.

