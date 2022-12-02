The mother of missing X-Factor star Levi Davis who went missing in Barcelona is ‘in shock’ after police investigating her son’s disappearance found a body, although it did not belong to the 24-year-old.

Julie Davis heard the grim news via Levi’s friend Richard Squire, who Levi had travelled to Ibiza to see before then boarding a ferry and arriving in Barcelona on October 29.

Squire, who lives in Ibiza, has joined the search in the Catalonian capital after Davis this week returned home to the UK.

Levi Davis has been missing since October 29.

She had rushed to Barcelona about a week after her son was reported missing on October 29, and has been liaising with Barcelona’s Mossos d’Esquadra force to track down her son.

“The worst thing was a couple of days ago when the police alerted us a body was found,” she told the Olive Press on Friday afternoon.

“His [Squire’s] words to me were and this is how the police put it to him, ‘a body has been found, we don’t have any confirmation who the body is but give us a few hours and we’ll get back in touch and let you know’.

“Well they didn’t get back in touch and instead Richard went back to them and they told him ‘sorry actually the body was of an elderly white man,’.

“I’m in shock and still am since then,” Davis said.

The concerned mother also said she ‘might be travelling back to Barcelona next week but this hasn’t been confirmed’.

Police found Levi’s passport in the port area of Barcelona about ten days ago, but no other clue has been discovered since then.

“I don’t know where it was found or how it was found,” Davis said.

It comes after two videos Levi sent to his mother on the day he vanished surfaced.

The videos sent to the Olive Press showed the missing rugby player on the ferry he boarded from Ibiza to Barcelona, and commenting on the sea views.

That same evening he was last seen leaving The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona about 10pm.

In one short 20 second clip – in which Levi’s voice is largely obscured by strong winds – he can be heard saying: ‘Look Mum … it’s beautiful.”

In a second clip Levi pans the camera where you can see the view of the sea, as well as the view of the deck of the boat he was travelling on.

“So this is obviously the view and then this is the boat,” he said.

There is one final pan of the camera towards the ocean and the sun on the horizon, where he can be heard again: “Tell me that is not beautiful.”

The only reported sighting of Levi was of a woman who allegedly saw him at Placa de Sant Agusti looking ‘lost and confused’ on November 14.

That same woman claimed she also saw him at another nearby square identified as Placa del Canonge Colom, behind La Boqueria and near the La Rambla boulevard.

Police have been searching for Levi Davis for five weeks.

Both squares are a less then 10-minute from the Old Irish Pub, where he was last seen via CCTV.

However, Davis said both sightings could not be confirmed if they were actually of Levi.

Levi, who played rugby for Bath in the UK, was holidaying in Ibizia with his friend Squire before taking the unscheduled boat trip to Barcelona on October 29.

He had flown to the party island to spend time with the British expat, who lives there.

International marketing consultant Squire revealed Levi had travelled to Barcelona to ‘visit someone, but he didn’t tell me who’. He added he had left his suitcase in Ibiza.

The day before Levi left Ibiza he had participated in a photoshoot, with the photographer posting pictures of the shoot on Instagram.

A dozen pictures of the Rugby star were uploaded, where Levi could be seen posing topless in the shallow waters of various beaches dotted around Ibiza.

One of the photoshoot pictures posted to Instagram the day after Levi went missing.

The photos are captioned with a series of quotes from American civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Levi’s friend Squire, has raised more than €1720 towards a target of €3000.

On the site it states the money will go towards travel and accommodation costs for the family members darting between Spain and the UK, as well as any ‘professional help he needs once he’s found’.

Police confirmed the investigation was still ‘open and ongoing’.

