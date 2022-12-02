A WOMAN and a man have lost their lives and a four-year-old child has been injured in a tragic traffic accident on Wednesday night, November 30, on the A-45, at kilometre 116, in the municipality of Antequera, Malaga.

As reported by the emergency services 112, several witnesses called the emergency hotline at approximately 10.45pm on the Wednesday night to report that a vehicle had overturned several times, with possible victims trapped inside.

Immediately, the 112 coordination centre alerted the health emergency services, the Guardia Civil traffic division and the Malaga Provincial Fire Brigade.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed the death of a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

According to the same sources, one of the victims had to be rescued from inside the vehicle.

A four-year-old child was also injured in the accident and was treated at the scene before being taken to the Hospital Materno Infantil.

All three lanes of the A-45 in the direction of Malaga were affected during the incident, although the road was cleared and open to traffic by the early hours of the morning.

